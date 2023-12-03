Arkansas football to hire Eric Mateos as OL coach | Report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Arkansas football reunion continues to grow with another former coach returning to the program.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Razorbacks are hiring Baylor's Eric Mateos as their new offensive line coach. Mateos will replace Cody Kennedy, who left Arkansas for Mississippi State earlier this offseason.

Mateos was a graduate assistant at Arkansas from 2013-15. He worked directly under Sam Pittman, who was the offensive line coach at the time. The move comes days after Arkansas hired former head coach Bobby Petrino as its new offensive coordinator.

Since Arkansas, Mateos has built an impressive résumé. He's coached 13 NFL players including eight draft picks.

In 2021, Baylor's offensive line paved the way for the Big 12’s best rushing attack, which averaged 219.3 yards per game for the 10th-best mark nationally. The group also allowed the second-fewest sacks in the conference with just 1.29 per game, helping the unit finish as a Joe Moore Award Semifinalist as one of the best offensive lines in the country.

Before joining Baylor, Mateos coached a BYU offensive line that anchored one of the top offenses in the country in 2020. BYU finished its season ranked in the top-15 of 10 different statistical categories including scoring (3rd, 43.5 ppg), total offense (7th, 522.2 ypg) and passing offense (8th, 332.1 ppg).

He began his coaching career as an assistant offensive line coach at Southwest Baptist in 2011 before serving a one-year stint in 2012 as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Hutchinson Community College. He's also spent time on the coaching staffs at LSU and Texas State.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Report: Eric Mateos tabbed as Arkansas football's next OL coach