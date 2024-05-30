Arkansas football game times released for first three weeks of the season

Arkansas football will get a national spotlight early in the 2024 regular season

The SEC released the game times for the first three weeks of the season Thursday, and the Razorbacks' week two matchup against Oklahoma State is set for 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on ABC.

The Cowboys went 10-4 last year and finished second in the Big 12. This will be the schools' first meeting since 1980.

The week three game against UAPB, which represents the first chance to see the Hogs in Fayetteville, will be at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network. It was previously announced that the team’s season-opener versus UAPB at War Memorial Stadium is set for Thursday, August 29, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The matchup with an in-state rival will be the first opportunity for Arkansas fans to watch the return of Bobby Petrino and the debut of transfer quarterback Taylen Green.

The Hogs' season will start in Little Rock for a second straight season, but the Thursday night opener will be the first for the program since 2017 when the Razorbacks opened the campaign with a 49-7 victory over Florida A&M. That game also took place inside War Memorial Stadium.

After hosting UAB, Arkansas will hit the road for two key conference games at Auburn and against Texas A&M. The game against the Aggies will once again take place inside AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Razorbacks will then close the season with six of their final eight games in Fayetteville. Conference rivals such as LSU, Tennessee and SEC debutant Texas are all on the Hogs' home schedule.

Oct 7, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen Landon Jackson (40) reacts after a made field goal during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas is coming off a 4-8 season that led to roster upheaval and has head coach Sam Pittman firmly on the hot seat entering the 2024 season.

Program stalwarts like KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders transferred out of Fayetteville while the Hogs added Green, running back Ja'Quinden Jackson and a plethora of linemen with the hopes of rebuilding the offense.

Below is a look at the Hogs' up-to-date schedule for the upcoming season.

2024 Arkansas football schedule

Aug. 29: vs. UAPB (War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock), 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. (ABC)

Sept. 14: vs. UAB, 3:15 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sept. 21: at Auburn

Sept. 28: vs. Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 5: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 12: BYE

Oct. 19: vs. LSU

Oct. 26: at Mississippi State

Nov. 2: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 9: Idle

Nov. 16: vs. Texas

Nov. 23: vs. Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri*

