Arkansas football game time windows, kickoff vs. Texas announced by SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football and Texas will renew their long-standing rivalry with a morning game in mid-November.

The SEC announced TV windows for each of its conference-controlled matchups Tuesday, including a few official kickoff times. The only game time released for the Razorbacks is their Nov. 16 home tilt against the Longhorns, which will be broadcast on ABC or ESPN at 11 a.m.

The longtime Southwest Conference rivals will face off for the second time in the last four seasons, with Arkansas winning 40-21 in 2021 during the schools' previous matchup.

More: Arkansas football positional previews: Explosive Taylen Green is unquestioned QB starter

More: Tyrone Broden caps off sensational spring in Arkansas football's Red-White Game

As part of the SEC's new television rights deal with ESPN, the league has established kickoff time windows to allow teams and fans to know approximate start times for the entire season. Games will kick off within one of four windows known as Early, Afternoon, Night or Flex.

The first of two Flex (2:30-7 p.m. CT) games on the Arkansas schedule comes at Auburn on Sept. 21. The Hogs’ second Flex game is a home matchup against Tennessee on Oct. 5.

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talks to Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21.

The final Southwest Classic matchup at AT&T Stadium vs. Texas A&M is set to kick in the Afternoon window (2:30-3:30 p.m. CT). The Battle for the Golden Boot against LSU will happen during the Night window (5-7 p.m. CT) inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Oct. 19.

The Razorbacks then have back-to-back weekends with games in the Early window (11 a.m.-Noon CT), first at Mississippi State on Oct. 26 before hosting Ole Miss on Nov. 2. Finally, the Battle Line Rivalry will kick off in the Afternoon window (2:30-3:30 p.m.) at Missouri on Nov. 30.

Arkansas football 2024 schedule

All times are central.

Aug. 29 – UAPB at War Memorial Stadium – 6:30 p.m. – ESPNU

Sept. 7 – at Oklahoma State – 11 a.m. – ABC

Sept. 14 – UAB – 3:15 p.m. – SECN

Sept. 21 – at Auburn – FLEX (2:30-7 p.m.) – TBA

Sept. 28 – vs. Texas A&M – AFTERNOON (2:30-3:30 p.m.) – TBA

Oct. 5 – Tennessee – FLEX (2:30-7 p.m.) – TBA

Oct. 19 – LSU – NIGHT (5-7 p.m.) – TBA

Oct. 26 – at Mississippi State – EARLY (11 a.m.-Noon) – TBA

Nov. 2 – Ole Miss – EARLY (11 a.m.-Noon) – TBA

Nov. 16 – Texas – 11 a.m. – ABC/ESPN

Nov. 23 – Louisiana Tech – TBA – SECN+/ESPN+

Nov. 30 – at Missouri – AFTERNOON (2:30-3:30 p.m.) – TBA

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football game time windows announced by SEC