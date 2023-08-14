Arkansas football freshman tight end drawing rave reviews from teammates and coaches

Arkansas football freshman tight end Luke Hasz already has some public respect from the Razorbacks coaching staff. Hasz has been a fixture with the first team offense during viewing portions of fall camp, with the competition for snaps heating up as Labor Day Weekend approaches.

And the 6-foot-3, 242-pound tight end out of Bixby, Okla., is also drawing high praise from his direct competitors, who believe Hasz's ceiling is up with the best tight ends in the country.

Bixby's Luke Hasz runs after catching a pass against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.

"I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a freshman, let alone a tight end, with the talent that Luke has," senior tight end Francis Sherman said Monday. "I don’t know … he’s obviously the best freshman tight end I’ve ever seen, and he may very well likely be the best tight end in general that I’ve ever seen.

"The sky is the limit for that kid."

Hasz was a consensus four-star prospect who enrolled this spring at Arkansas. As the No. 182 prospect and the No. 9 tight end in the country, Hasz was the Razorbacks' third-highest ranked recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247sports.com.

Hasz recorded 35 receptions for 597 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior year of high school, and he's already asserting himself as a tough cover this fall. Fellow tight ends have praised his ability to make catches in one-on-one situations, using his big frame to shield defenders and win aerial duels, and head coach Sam Pittman said Hasz makes plays 'every day' in the passing game.

But in order to earn snaps as a tight end in the SEC, especially inside a Dan Enos' offense, Hasz needs to prove he is a capable blocker, which has been one of his biggest strengths this fall.

More: Arkansas football wide receiver will miss 2023 season with injury

More: Andrew Armstrong taking on leadership role with Arkansas football

"You can tell (blocking) means something to him," Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner said. "That says a lot and does a lot for you. He's aggressive with it and not afraid. He's going to go put his face in there and does a nice job."

Turner is in his first year at Arkansas after producing numerous NFL tight ends while he was at Stanford, including big names such as Arizona's Zach Ertz and Dallas' Dalton Schultz.

Turner has no shortage of options this season thanks to the Razorbacks' work in the transfer portal. Sherman arrived from Louisville as an exceptional blocking tight end, while Var'keyes Gumms set single-season school records for a tight end in receptions (34) and yards (458) at North Texas. Ty Washington, who scored a touchdown in the Liberty Bowl win over Kansas, is back after redshirting in 2022.

For now, everyone seems to be looking up at Hasz on the depth chart.

"He’s the first freshman that I’ve seen that really just goes out there and gives his best and looks like he’s been in this for three years, four years," Gumms said. "He looks comfortable out there... He should have a big year."

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football freshman tight end Luke Hasz earning respect