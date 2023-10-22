Arkansas football fires offensive coordinator Dan Enos after just eight games

Arkansas football has fired Dan Enos as offensive coordinator after just eight games, the university confirmed on social media Sunday afternoon.

Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will take over play-calling duties for the remainder of the season.

The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are reeling after a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. KJ Jefferson threw for 97 yards against the 114th-ranked passing defense, and Arkansas averaged just 2.9 yards per play against the Bulldogs. The last time the Razorbacks put forth such an abysmal offensive performance was Nov. 23, 2018, when Arkansas averaged 2.92 yards per play in a 38-0 loss to Missouri.

More: After a sixth-straight loss, has Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman lost the fans?

More: Sam Pittman makes stunning admission as Arkansas football coach embraces hot seat | Toppmeyer

Arkansas ranks 119th in total offense this season and 114th in rushing offense. The ground game has been a staple of the program under Sam Pittman, but it's been a huge disappointment in 2023.

Under Kendal Briles in 2022, Arkansas averaged 32.5 points per game. This season, the Razorbacks are scoring just 26.5 points per game, and they haven't eclipsed the 30-point mark since Sept. 23.

The Razorbacks are entering their idle week and will have extra time to prepare under Guiton. Arkansas next returns to the field on Nov. 4 at Florida.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football fires offensive coordinator Dan Enos