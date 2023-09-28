Has Arkansas football finally found a wide receiver pecking order?

Either through desperation or creativity, Arkansas football appears to have finally found a favored group of starting wide receivers coming out of the loss to LSU.

Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Tyrone Broden started in Louisiana and put forth the best complete game by a group of Razorbacks' pass catchers all season. All three starters played at least 40 snaps as KJ Jefferson registered a season-high 289 passing yards against arguably the toughest defense the Razorbacks have played.

According to head coach Sam Pittman, playing all three transfer wideouts at the same time isn’t something the Razorbacks worked on until the week of the LSU game, but it’s here to stay for the foreseeable future.

“I think it worked out probably, and for the future, I think it’ll be even better for us,” Pittman said.

TeSlaa and Armstrong were starters in each of the first three games, so this newfound trio was a clear tactic to get Broden more involved in the offense. Coming into the season, no wide receiver on Arkansas’ roster had as much FBS experience as the Bowling Green transfer, but Broden had two catches through the first three games.

More: Arkansas football needs more from defensive line to turn tide on ailing season

More: Why Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman deleted a social media account

In Death Valley, Broden received seven targets and caught three passes for 31 yards and one incredible touchdown as he fought through a pass interference penalty for his first Arkansas score.

“It was great seeing (Broden) score that touchdown, because me and him were talking literally the night before about the opportunities there,” Armstrong said. “I feel like he’s been really confident with his playstyle and things like that, so I feel like throughout this season he’s going to continue to build and build.”

Getting the 6-foot-7 Broden on the field in past games required Armstrong or TeSlaa to take a seat since all three were primarily playing as outside receivers. That changed during preparation for LSU, with TeSlaa moving inside to play as the traditional slot receiver.

There was some hesitation from Pittman to make the switch, because TeSlaa hadn’t done anything wrong through the first three games, but the former Wing-T high school quarterback handled the change well. TeSlaa played more snaps than any other wide receiver against LSU and made three catches for 31 yards.

"We’re all transfers. We all came in together," Armstrong said. "All of us on the field at the same time, it was just, everybody just know their job, know what they have to do with the spacing, the route-running. Everything just fell into place."

The two casualties to this switch are Jaedon Wilson and Isaiah Sategna, who were previously the primary slot receivers for Arkansas. Wilson played nine snaps against the Tigers, and Sategna didn’t see any playing time on offense.

Wilson and Sategna have already shown their explosiveness at times this season. Wilson took a screen pass 65 yards for the Razorbacks’ first touchdown of the season against Western Carolina, and Sategna returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown against BYU.

But there are only so many targets to go around, and freshman tight end Luke Hasz might be the best weapon of all. In his last two games, Hasz has 10 catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns. The physical but athletic tight end can operate all over the field, catching passes across the middle or down the sideline. According to Pro Football Focus, Hasz leads all tight ends in the country with a receiving grade of 88.5.

Next to Hasz, the trio of receivers who started against LSU looks like Arkansas’ best bet moving forward. It may have taken four games, but the Razorbacks finally have a reliable pecking order for snaps on offense.

Maybe it will jump start the rest of the season.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: New wide receiver pecking order unleashes Arkansas football offense