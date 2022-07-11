Who is it? Arkansas football expected to have another first-round NFL pick after this year

Less than two calendar years ago, it wasn’t Treylon Burks who expected to be the most talented player on the Arkansas football roster. But the Warren High School product developed into perhaps the best wide receiver in Razorbacks history and into a first-round NFL draft pick this spring.

Jalen Catalon, on the other hand, has had the goods from the moment he arrived on campus.

Next year, with a healthy junior season under his belt, the NFL will almost certainly come knocking and according to USA TODAY NFL Draft Wire, Catalon will be the second straight Arkansas player taken in the first round.

The safety had 46 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups last year for Arkansas. If it doesn’t sound all that impressive, keep in mind he played just six games last year with a shoulder injury. The year before he finished with 99 tackles and three interceptions, earning AP Freshman All-American honors.

Catalon could have entered the draft with Burks because he redshirted his freshman year on campus. But his return to Arkansas provides the Hogs with a defensive backfield that is among the SEC’s best.

Burks was taken with the No. 18 pick by the Tennessee Titans in April.

Arkansas opens the season September 3 against Cincinnati.