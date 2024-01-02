Arkansas football’s ex-strength coach Herbert in line for national title

Michigan is one win away from winning the last four-team College Football Playoff national title after upending Alabama in overtime yesterday in Pasadena.

The Wolverines (14-0), who haven’t won a championship since sharing the 1997 crown with Nebraska the year before the Bowl Championship Series, will face Washington next Monday in Houston.

Michigan’s strength coach and associate head coach, Ben Herbert, held the strength coach title at Arkansas during the entirety of the Bret Bielema era.

Upon Bielema’s firing, Jim Harbaugh reached out to Herbert and hired him in time for the 2018 football season.

Herbert has been there for all of Harbaugh’s Big Ten titles and back-to-back College Football Playoff trips that ended up in disappointment at the hands of Georgia and TCU.

If the Wolverines end up hoisting the crown on January 8, Herbert will be a big reason why.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire