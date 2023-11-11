Arkansas football embarrassed by Auburn as bowl game hopes die in stunning fashion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In year four, Sam Pittman suffered the worst loss of his tenure as Arkansas football coach.

The Razorbacks (3-7, 1-6 SEC) played four quarters of uninspired football Saturday as Auburn (6-4, 3-5) came into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and left with a 48-10 blowout victory.

There were more Auburn fans inside the stadium by the end of the third quarter, with the Arkansas faithful having seen enough. A disappointing season has reached another low point.

Here are some immediate observations following the Arkansas loss.

Offense can't recapture magic from win over Florida

There was palpable momentum inside the Arkansas program coming off last week's victory over Florida and the emergence of offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton, but that performance turned out to be fool's gold.

The Razorbacks put forth their biggest stinker of the season in front of the home fans Saturday. The running backs combined for six rushing yards, and the offense totaled 173 yards through the first three quarters.

The offensive line could not protect KJ Jefferson as Auburn recorded five sacks and constantly put meaningful pressure on the Arkansas quarterback, who was benched with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter.

Jacolby Criswell came in and connected with Isaac TeSlaa for the the first Arkansas touchdown in its home stadium since Sept. 16, albeit against the Auburn backups.

Still, with nothing left to play for this season, it might be time to see what Criswell has over the final two games.

Defense lets go of the rope

All season, the Arkansas defense has been a bright spot. The Hogs got leaky late against Florida, and the floodgates opened against Auburn.

The Tigers jumped on the Razorbacks early and never looked back, racking up 517 yards and scoring the most points by any team against this year's Arkansas defense. The Hogs struggled tackling all game, and in the third quarter, there were successive plays where Arkansas defenders jogged in pursuit of the Auburn ball-carrier.

It's difficult to lump too much criticism on the Arkansas defense, given how atrocious the offense has been all season, but this was a game where both sides were equally poor.

Hopes of a bowl game are dead

Securing a postseason berth was the last meaningful motivation left for a disappointing season. That incentive died Saturday after just nine minutes of Saturday's loss.

Auburn scored its third touchdown of the game and led 21-0 with 6:28 remaining in the first quarter. Arkansas got punched in the mouth and never responded, instead piling frustrations with a putrid offense that invited a chorus of boos from the home crowd.

What's left to play for over the final two games?

