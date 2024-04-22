Arkansas football DB Lorando 'Snaxx' Johnson to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas football secondary took a hit Monday afternoon with cornerback Lorando 'Snaxx' Johnson opting to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports. Johnson confirmed the decision on his Instagram account.

Johnson was a starter for the Razorbacks in 2023, logging 29 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception across 12 games. He spent most of his snaps at the nickel position, but he also displayed versatility as an outside cornerback when Arkansas battled injuries midway through the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Lorando Johnson (1) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators in overtime at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023. [Matt Stamey/Gainesville Sun]

Johnson was expected to slide right back into a starter's role for 2024, but he worked with the backups during the Razorbacks' Red-White Game. Tennessee transfer Doneiko Slaughter took the first-team reps at slot cornerback.

This is Johnson's second transfer in as many seasons after arriving from Baylor prior to 2023.

Arkansas still has good depth in the secondary. Jaheim Singletary and Kee'yon Stewart are competing to be the No. 2 outside cornerback alongside Jaylon Braxton.

In addition to Slaughter, the Razorbacks added Marquise Robinson and Miguel Mitchell through the winter transfer portal.

