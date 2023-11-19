Arkansas football cruises past FIU to secure much-needed home win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football needed a good performance in the worst way imaginable this week, and despite a sluggish start, the Razorbacks (4-7) finally ran away with a comfortable win.

Arkansas outscored the Panthers 24-0 in the second quarter and made enough big plays on defense to secure a 44-20 victory Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jaedon Wilson (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the FIU Panthers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

As much as this win was needed, it was also expected playing against a Conference USA team. This result won't stop the calls for change within the program after the previous week's embarrassment against Auburn, but it provides a small boost before next week's home finale against No. 9 Missouri.

Here are some immediate observations following the Arkansas win.

Run game gets going

Even in wins over Kent State and Western Carolina to start the year, Arkansas struggled running the football. Against FIU, the Hogs' offensive line finally created consistent rushing lanes and moved defensive linemen off their feet.

Raheim Sanders and Rashod Dubinion left with injuries in the first quarter, and Arkansas still finished with 323 rushing yards, which represents a season high. KJ Jefferson had 90 yards on 15 carries, and Dominique Johnson scored his first rushing touchdown since 2021 to go along with 62 yards.

But perhaps the most impressive player was freshman running back Isaiah Augustave, who got his first meaningful snaps of the season and posted a team-high 101 rushing yards on 14 carries. Augustave was both explosive and physical, providing a glimpse into the future.

Did Arkansas find its successor to Rocket Sanders?

Defense continues to leak

The Arkansas defense was exceptional through the first eight games, but Saturday was the third straight poor game for Travis Williams' unit.

FIU totaled 341 yards and consistently got receivers open for big plays through the air. Freshman cornerback Jaylon Braxton missed this game with a shoulder sprain, and the Panthers took advantage early.

Arkansas has now given up 101 points in its last three games, and things get no easier against Missouri.

Alfahiym Walcott provides spark

One bright spot for the Arkansas defense was Walcott, a transfer from Baylor who had his best game of the season.

Walcott had a pick-six in the second quarter where he ripped the ball away from an FIU receiver and ran 33 yards to the end zone. That play gave Arkansas a 21-13 lead, and the safety recorded another interception in the third quarter that led to a field goal.

Cam Little struggles, says goodbye to Groza Award chances

The Arkansas kicker has been the Hogs' most reliable player this season. He entered with just two missed field goals on the season, and he doubled that number against FIU.

Little also had a pair of makes, but those miscues likely end his hopes of winning the Lou Groza Award as the nation's best kicker, especially with stiff competition from his own conference in Alabama's Will Reichard.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football vs. FIU score: Hogs earn much-needed blowout victory