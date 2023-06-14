Arkansas football commit Dion Stutts, 18, dies in apparent ATV accident

Dion Stutts (62) of MUS during the game between the Arlington Tigers and MUS Owls on Friday August, 19th 2022 in Arlington, Tn (Justin Ford/Special to the Commercial Appeal)

Dion Stutts, a multi-sport star athlete in Tennessee and Arkansas football commit, died Tuesday, his high school and the Razorbacks confirmed.

Stutts, 18, died in an apparent ATV accident on his farm in the Batesville, Mississippi area, Memphis University School football coach and athletic director Bobby Alston told The Commercial Appeal, part of the USA TODAY Network. The Panola County Sheriff's office said the accident is currently being investigated.

"Our hearts are broken for the family. Dion was such a great young man. He had a smile that warmed your heart when you had a chance to be around him," Alston said. "We’re going to miss that smile, miss that wonderful personality and we’re just praying for his family right now."

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of rising senior Dion Stutts. pic.twitter.com/948Ikxe2jP — MUS Athletics (@OwlBuzz) June 14, 2023

A defensive linemen and wrestler for Memphis University School, Stutts committed in March to play for the Razorbacks, as part of the 2024 recruiting class.

"We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts," the Arkansas football team said in a statement. "He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss."

Contributing: Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arkansas football recruit Dion Stutts dies in apparent ATV accident