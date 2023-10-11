Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman confident in recruiting momentum despite four-game slide

The world of recruiting never sleeps, and with Arkansas football in the midst of a four-game losing streak, Sam Pittman knows rival coaches might see an opportunity to strike on the trail.

But even with the on-field product in a spiral, Pittman feels confident the Razorbacks are in position to close strong and hold onto their meaningful commitments in the 2024 class.

"We know there’s vultures out there that are saying that we’ve lost four-in-a-row, they’re letting them know like they don’t already know," Pittman said Wednesday. "It’s a relationship game. It’s a relationship business, if you will, and as long as we keep our relationships I do not feel like we will have much of a problem of losing any of our commits."

With 19 commitments, Arkansas currently holds the No. 20 class in the country, according to 247sports.com. The most recent 2024 pledge was North Carolina's Kai Greer, who committed to Arkansas on Aug. 30.

The Razorbacks haven't finished inside the top 20 of 247's class rankings since 2009. Wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield and defensive back Selman Bridges (TX) would be the first Arkansas signees ranked inside the top 75 of 247's player rankings since 2016.

More: Arkansas football commit Courtney Crutchfield relishing Razorbacks' recruiting momentum

More: Arkansas football injury report: Four defensive starters questionable for Alabama

Pittman knows all high school players want to win at the college level, but he believes there are other meaningful reasons his current commits want to come to Fayetteville.

"I think a lot of our recruits are coming for reasons to play for the Razorbacks. To play for the state of Arkansas," he said. "I think some of them are coming to play for their position coach. You know, all those type things. I feel really, really good about the guys that we have committed to us."

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman addresses recruiting momentum