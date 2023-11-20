Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman 'needed' public endorsement from AD Hunter Yurachek

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman had hinted over the past few weeks that he felt comfortable with his job security. On Sunday, Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachek echoed that confidence to the world.

In a statement released on social media, Yurachek confirmed that Pittman will return in 2024 as the Arkansas head coach. Yurachek informed the players and coaches inside the locker room Saturday night of this decision.

At his Monday press conference, Pittman said the private announcement was a surprise, and he called the public endorsement a necessary move for the future of the program.

"I was really happy that (Yurachek) did it because I think it needed to go out publicly so we could move forward and have an opportunity to continue to progress and change the football team in recruiting," Pittman said.

Pittman's status as Arkansas' head coach has been in question ever since the Hogs suffered an embarrassing 48-10 loss to Auburn. That defeat ended any hopes of playing in a bowl game, dropping Arkansas to 3-7 on the season. The Hogs bounced back Saturday with a 44-20 win over FIU.

Pittman had brushed aside questions about a potential firing, instead chastising those reports as negative ammunition against Arkansas' upcoming recruiting battles in the portal and for high school prospects.

Now with Pittman officially returning in 2024, the program can move forward with a clear direction. But, he knows Arkansas must show improvements on the field to change the minds of fans who wanted to go in a different direction.

"We want to earn their trust to come back," Pittman said. "You have to show what you can do, and once we do that, I think we'll get them back. But I understand."

During the FIU game, ESPN analyst Rod Gilmore said that Pittman told ESPN he would not be fired this season.

“We talked to him yesterday, and he said I am not being fired this year," Gilmore said. "He said he had a two-hour meeting with his athletic director on Sunday, and all is good. They haven’t forgotten what he’s done with this program.”

Arkansas is in the midst of its worst season under Pittman. The Hogs had won at least three SEC games in each of his previous three seasons. Arkansas could get to two conference victories if it upsets No. 9 Missouri on Friday in the final game of the season.

The biggest factor in the Hogs' 2023 spiral has been a struggling offensive line. Arkansas hasn't been able to run the ball effectively or protect quarterback KJ Jefferson all season, ranking 90th in the country in rushing and 127th in sacks allowed.

According to the terms of Pittman's contract, obtained by the USA TODAY Network, he will be owed no less than $16.1 million if the university fires him without cause before Dec. 1, 2023. Yurachek inserted a clause that reduces Pittman's buyout to 50% of the money owed if his overall record — excluding the shortened season in 2020 — ever dipped below .500. That would bring Pittman's buyout to roughly $10.7 million.

Since 2021, Pittman is 19-17, meaning the below .500 clause can not trigger until next season, with Arkansas having two games remaining in 2023.

