Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman says Mississippi State got it right

NASHVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, thanks to his discussions of burps and beers Wednesday, was the top entertainment of the 2023 SEC Media Days. However, Pittman doesn’t believe his performance at the podium should be compared to former Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who always brought laughter to the annual event.

“I couldn't come close to him,” Pittman said when asked if he was taking the role of being the conference's top personality. “We miss him, don't we? We do. A lot of fun, and honest as the day is long.”

After Leach’s death in December, Pittman was among those attending his memorial in Starkville. Before the service, someone asked him if he knew Leach well. Pittman admitted he didn’t, but he still intended on being at the service.

“I am (going) because he would be at mine,” he said. “That's just what kind of guy he was."

Zach Arnett, who spoke at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, was promoted from Bulldogs defensive coordinator to head coach immediately following Leach’s death. Mississippi State president Mark Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett wasted no time making the move despite Arnett's lack of experience as a head coach.

Pittman, whose Razorbacks host the Bulldogs on Oct. 21, thinks highly of the decision.

“Mississippi State got it right,” Pittman said. “He's the right hire for them. He's a good coach. We talk a lot about the other part of it, but I think Zach Arnett is going to do a heck of a job with Mississippi State.”

