Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman provides mixed injury updates before Mississippi State

Injuries have piled up for the Arkansas football team at the midseason point, and Sam Pittman provided mixed updates during his Monday press conference.

Raheim Sanders will not play Saturday against Mississippi State, and Pittman still doesn't know Sanders' status for the rest of the season. The Razorbacks' star running back has missed four games this season due to a knee injury suffered against Western Carolina in the season-opener.

Additionally, Pittman is unsure if cornerbacks Dwight McGlothern and Kee'Yon Stewart will be able to play Saturday. McGlothern didn't play a snap against Alabama, while Stewart left the game against the Crimson Tide early in the third quarter.

On the positive side, Pittman said cornerback Jaylon Braxton and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. will practice Monday and have a good chance to return this week. The Arkansas head coach also said defensive lineman Cameron Ball could play against the Bulldogs. All three players left the Ole Miss game early with injuries.

Despite all of the defensive injuries, Arkansas has played well on that side over the past three weeks, and the Razorbacks are coming off arguably their two most impressive defensive performances of the year against Ole Miss and Alabama.

Landon Jackson named Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week

After a stellar performance against Alabama, Arkansas defensive lineman was tabbed the SEC's Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday. Jackson shared the honor with Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.

Jackson recorded 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks against the Crimson Tide. Jackson only had three sacks all of last year, and Saturday marked his career-high in both categories.

