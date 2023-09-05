Arkansas football announces plans to honor Chris Smith, Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins

After the tragic passings of Chris Smith, Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins over the summer, Arkansas fans have shared numerous tributes for the three legendary players.

Fans have also offered countless ideas for how the football team could honor each this season. Today, Hunter Yurachek shared one way the school plans to remember Mallett and Collins, and how Smith will be honored later this year.

In a tweet, Yurachek shared that Collins and Mallett’s initials will be painted on the sidelines for every home game this year. The initials “AC” will be featured on the 3-yard line at each end of the field and the initials “RM” will be on the 15-yard line. The yard line coinciding with the jersey number that each player wore while at Arkansas.

Beginning Saturday & throughout the 2023 season, we are paying tribute to former @RazorbackFB greats (#3) Alex Collins & (#15) Ryan Mallett with their initials painted at the 3- and 15-yard lines on the home sideline of Frank Broyles Field. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/y4eWRti1Hx — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) September 5, 2023

Following the tweet, many fans asked what the school planned to do to honor Chris Smith. Yurachek announced shortly after that Smith’s family will serve as honorary captains later this November when the Razorbacks host Auburn in Fayetteville.

We are pleased to announce that the family of Chris Smith will join as our honorary captains for our @RazorbackFB game against Auburn. We lost Chris tragically last spring and we look forward to honoring his family in November. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/VIpD94hPgH — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) September 5, 2023

Saturday will mark Arkansas’ first true home game of the season. The Razorbacks will kickoff against Kent State at 3:00 p.m. and it will be televised on SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire