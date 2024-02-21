Arkansas football announces date of annual spring game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football will hold its annual spring game on April 13, the university announced Wednesday.

Spring practice will begin on March 7, with the Razorbacks practicing 14 times until the spring game, which will take place at noon inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The spring game weekend will also feature the A Club Spring Reunion and a celebration of life for legendary Arkansas Athletics employee Dean Weber, who passed away last week. Weber’s celebration of life will be held inside Bud Walton Arena at 4 p.m. following the spring game. The A Club reunion is for all former Arkansas student-athletes.

Head coach Sam Pittman is entering his fifth season with a 23-25 record. Arkansas is coming off a 4-8 season that began with high expectations.

It will be a fascinating spring in Fayetteville, with Arkansas set to hold a quarterback competition to determine who replaces KJ Jefferson under center. The favorites for the job are Boise State transfer Taylen Green and senior Jacolby Criswell, but redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton and true freshman KJ Jackson are on the periphery.

Additionally, Bobby Petrino will return to the Arkansas practice fields in his first season as offensive coordinator. Petrino was hired in December, having previously served as the Hogs' head coach from 2008-11. He was eventually fired with cause.

Arkansas also announced Wednesday that Homecoming is set for Oct. 19 when the Hogs host LSU. The homecoming date will be the earliest the two schools have ever met in the state of Arkansas.

