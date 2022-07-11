Arkansas Football is among the top 20 most valuable programs in the nation

College football is a huge business, and usually turns a huge profit year in and year out.

College football programs earn money in a handful of ways, from media contracts to revenue sharing between teams in a program’s conference, even from overwhelming support from their loyal fanbases.

GoBankingRates recently compiled a list of college football programs that have brought in the most money over a three-year span according to Forbes. Among those programs? The Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks rank 16th among the top-25 most valuable programs in the nation by reeling in $95M annually, and will continue to climb the ranks says GoBankingRates:

This number will continue to rise under the direction of Sam Pittman, who took a dormant SEC program and pushed the Razorbacks to eight wins in Year 2. An Outback Bowl win would go a long way in continuing this team’s momentum into 2022 and create quite the fanfare for next season.

Who are the other programs that reel in a huge profit every year? Here’s the top-20 most valuable college football programs in the country:

20. Nebraska

Estimated Annual Value: $91M

19. Washington

Estimated annual value: $92M

18. USC

Estimated annual value: $93M

T-16. Arkansas

Estimated annual value: $95M

T-16. South Carolina

Estimated annual value: $95M

T-14. Florida State

Estimated annual value: $96M

T-14. Oregon

Estimated annual value: $96M

13. Penn State

Estimated annual value: $104M

12. Tennessee

Estimated annual value: $113M

11. LSU

Estimated annual value: $114M

T-9. Auburn

Estimated annual value: $117M

T-9. Florida

8. Notre Dame

Estimated annual value: $120M

7. Georgia

Estimated annual value: $125M

6. Oklahoma

Estimated annual value: $129M

5. Ohio State

Estimated annual value: $132M

4. Alabama

Estimated annual value: $134M

3. Michigan

Estimated annual value: $139M

T-1. Texas A&M

Estimated annual value: $147M

T-1. Texas

Estimated annual value: $147M

