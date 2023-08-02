Arkansas football adds Georgia linebacker to 2024 recruiting class

Arkansas football has landed another defensive commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. Three-star linebacker Justin Logan announced his commitment to the Razorbacks early Wednesday morning via Twitter (X).

The Marietta (Ga.) native is currently rated as a consensus three-star prospect, and is borderline four-star status by all of the major recruiting outlets. The 6-3, 205-pound outside linebacker prospect is highly-coveted and his extensive offer list is proof.

Logan chose Arkansas over offers from Missouri, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Louisville, West Virginia, UCF, Pittsburgh, Colorado and many others. He is the first linebacker commitment for the 2024 recruiting class and was recruited heavily by new defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

Arkansas football is now at 18 commitments for the 2024 recruiting class and Logan is the ninth on the defensive side of the ball. The Razorbacks’ 2024 class is currently ranked No. 20 in the country by 247Sports and No. 22 by Rivals.

