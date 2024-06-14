Arkansas football adds four-star offensive lineman to 2025 recruiting class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football beefed up its future by adding a pair of offensive line commits to its 2025 recruiting class this week.

Connor Howes announced his commitment to Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos Friday, just one day after Kash Courtney joined the Razorbacks class.

More: Arkansas football recruiting: Hogs land two high school commits

More: Arkansas football game times released for first three weeks of the season

Howes is a four-star tackle from Kissimmee, Fla. He's the 32nd-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 347 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the highest-rated recruit in the Hogs' 2025 class.

Howes chose Arkansas over the likes of N.C. State and Ole Miss, and according to 247Sports, Howes will take an official visit to Fayetteville next weekend.

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Courtney hails from Carthage, Texas and is the 84th-ranked offensive tackle in the country. Courtney committed to Mateos while he was still the offensive line coach at Baylor in October, but he flipped to the Hogs Thursday and will join Mateos in Fayetteville next year.

With these two additions, Arkansas now has the 41st-ranked class in the nation for the 2025 cycle with 10 commits in the fold. Quarterback Grayson Wilson (Ark.) and wide receiver Kamare Williams (Fla.) are other jewels of the class, but Arkansas hopes to find more top-level talent over the next six months.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football adds four-star lineman to 2025 recruiting class