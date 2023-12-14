Arkansas football’s 2024 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football's 2024 schedule was released Wednesday night to a national audience on ESPN, including dates for SEC matchups and non-conference games.

The Razorbacks' 2024 slate will feature an exceptional home schedule, with games against LSU, Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Hogs will rekindle their Southwest Conference rivalry with the Longhorns on Nov. 16.

Arkansas will play its second road non-conference game since 2018 when it travels to face Oklahoma State on Sept. 7. It will be the first time since 1980 the two teams have squared off against each other, when the Razorbacks defeated the Cowboys 33-20 in Little Rock. Overall, Arkansas holds a 30-15-1 advantage in the series, claiming each of the last five meetings.

The Razorbacks will also face UAPB in non-conference action, marking the in-state schools second meeting in the last four years. The matchup with the UAB Blazers will be the second game between the two schools, with Arkansas winning 45-17 in 2014.

Arkansas will open its SEC slate at Auburn on Sept. 21.

Some notable omissions from the schedule include Oklahoma — who is making its debut in the SEC this season — and Alabama. This will be the first year the Razorbacks haven't played the Crimson Tide since 1991 as the SEC is getting rid of divisions this year.

This will also be the first season with ESPN holding the exclusive rights to SEC football. Starting in July, the network will no longer share the league's broadcast rights with CBS.

The Razorbacks' 2023 schedule featured one of the nation's toughest stretches with four consecutive SEC opponents away from home that started in late September and finished in mid-October.

Here's a look at the full schedule.

2024 Arkansas football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. UAPB (War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock)

Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14: vs. UAB

Sept. 21: at Auburn

Sept. 28: vs. Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 5: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 12: BYE

Oct. 19: vs. LSU

Oct. 26: at Mississippi State

Nov. 2: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 9: BYE

Nov. 16: vs. Texas

Nov. 23: vs. Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri*

*ESPN said that all Thanksgiving weekend games could be moved off Saturday, Nov. 30, and those decisions will be announced at a later date.

