Arkansas football: 2023 Depth Chart – Quarterbacks

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

At least, that’s the case with Arkansas football in 2023 as KJ Jefferson returns to lead the offense for a third season.

However, Jefferson won’t have a ton of familiarity surrounding him like in years past. He will have to adjust to a new offense under Dan Enos, who takes the reins as Arkansas offensive coordinator for the second time.

He also has a lot of new targets in the passing game and new faces protecting him at the tackle spots. Right behind him is another new, somewhat familiar to some Arkansas fans, face in junior transfer Jacolby Criswell.

As we grow ever closer to opening kickoff against Western Carolina, here’s a closer look at the updated depth chart for the Arkansas quarterback room.

Starter: KJ Jefferson

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Class: Redshirt Senior

Measurables: 6-3, 246 lbs.

Last Season: 2,648 yards passing, 24 TD, 6 INT, 68.0 CMP%, 640 yards rushing, 9 TD

2023 Outlook: KJ Jefferson is back for another season leading the Arkansas offense under a new offensive coordinator, Dan Enos. Following an impressive 2021 campaign, Jefferson’s 2022 season was plagued by injuries and, as a result, struggled at times.

Despite those struggles, Jefferson still managed to put up impressive numbers as he threw 2,648 yards with a 4.0 TD/INT ratio – the best in the SEC. He’s continued to slim down this offseason and has Dan Enos helping him with his development now. Throughout fall camp, Enos has raved about Jefferson’s potential.

“He’s obviously talented as everybody in here knows,” Enos said. But he’s off the chart from an intellectual standpoint as far as understanding football and every day I think he’s growing. I really do, I think he’s got a whole ceiling and I don’t think he’s come close to reaching it yet.”

If Jefferson can stay healthy and Enos can replicate some of the magic he used in 2018 with Jalen Hurts, it could be a very special season.

Backup: Jacolby Criswell

(Photo from Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Class: Redshirt Junior

Measurables: 6-1, 224 lbs.

Career: 11 games, 204 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 58.1 CMP%,133 rushing yards, 1 TD

2023 Outlook: Without Jefferson, Arkansas’ offense was downright awful last season. The Razorbacks couldn’t move the ball with an inexperienced Malik Hornsby or Cade Fortin. Enter Jacolby Criswell.

Criswell spent his first three seasons of eligibility at North Carolina where he has been a backup to Sam Howell – who is now in the NFL – and Drake Maye. Because North Carolina has had a talented quarterback room the last three-to-four seasons, Criswell didn’t really get much of an opportunity to showcase his ability. However, when he’s played he has shown himself a very capable signal-caller.

The Arkansas native returns to his home-state to give the Razorbacks a steady and experienced option behind Jefferson. If something were to happen to Jefferson this season, having Criswell will give Arkansas a more reliable solution compared to 2022.

3rd Team: Cade Fortin

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Class: Sixth-year Senior

Measurables: 6-3, 215 lbs.

Last Season: (Appeared in three games) 135 passing yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 48.3 CMP%, 17 rushing yards

2023 Outlook: In 2022, Cade Fortin arrived at Arkansas after struggling to find a fit the previous four seasons at North Carolina and South Florida. Fortin was thrown into the fire in week 6, where he was given the start for an injured KJ Jefferson on the road against Mississippi State. The senior struggled, only lasting a few possessions before getting benched for Malik Hornsby.

Fortin would eventually get a chance during the LSU game in November where he went 8-13 for 92 passing yards and 1 TD, but it was obvious that he wasn’t the answer as Jefferson’s backup. He’s looked much better throughout this spring, but he’s still firmly behind Jefferson and Criswell on the depth chart.

4th Team: Malachi Singleton

(Photo from University of Arkansas Communications)

Class: True Freshman

Measurables: 6-1, 232 lbs.

2023 Outlook: Malachi Singleton is a consensus four-star prospect from Kennesaw, Georgia and enrolled early this spring to go through practices with Arkansas. Singleton was rated the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback nationally by Rivals.com. He chose Arkansas over Georgia, Louisville, Miami (FL), Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia among others.

Singleton has the size and athleticism to be a true dual-threat option in the SEC with the right development. Like Jefferson, Singleton looks almost like tight end or linebacker but has an incredible arm and elusiveness to frustrate opposing defenses.

He likely won’t get a lot of opportunities this season, barring something catastrophic, but he’s a proven winner who can thrive at Arkansas. The coaching staff is extremely high on Singleton and he can follow a similar path to success as Jefferson.

Walk-on: Rykar Acebo

(Photo from University of Arkansas Communications)

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Measurables: 6-4, 197 lbs.

2023 Outlook: Rykar Acebo played high school football at Jonesboro where he threw for 3,058 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2021, leading his school to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs that same year.

Since arriving at Fayetteville, he hasn’t gotten many opportunities as a walk-on, with a plethora of talent ahead of him on the depth chart. Barring some catastrophic circumstances, we likely won’t see Acebo as a starter at any point this season. However, we could see him make an appearance during clean-up duty of blowouts – if the opportunity presents itself.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire