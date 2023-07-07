Arkansas Football: The All-2010s Team

Arkansas football entered the 2010s looking for more consistent success than they had enjoyed in the previous decade. Entering 2010, Bobby Petrino would be in his third season as head coach and had built an extremely solid foundation.

That foundation would take Arkansas football to heights they had never experienced before, but it would only last two short years. After a fateful motorcycle accident in early April of 2012, Petrino’s tenure at Arkansas came to a highly publicized and controversial end.

After John L. Smith’s infamous season as interim head coach, Bret Bielema was tabbed as the man to right the ship and get Arkansas football back to prominence in 2013. Under Bielema, Arkansas was able to get back into the postseason and win two bowl games, but were never able to take the next step into championship contention.

Bielema’s reign ended in 2017 and coincided with Jeff Long’s end as athletic director. That led to the controversial hire of first-time head coach Chad Morris in December of 2017. Morris would fail to win a single conference game in either of his first two seasons and was fired by Hunter Yurachek with two games left in the 2019 season.

We end the decade with Sam Pittman being hired in December 2019 to bring the program back to its’ winning ways.

Despite the turmoil and chaos that encapsulated this decade of Arkansas football, the program was able to produce a lot of talented players. Here’s a look at the best players from this decade across each position.

Starter (QB) - Ryan Mallett

This was a no-brainer and even more fitting given recent events. Mallett is arguably the greatest quarterback in program history and led the Razorbacks to new heights during the 2010 season.

Reserve (QB) - Tyler Wilson

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 01: Quarterback Tyler Wilson #8 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws against the Texas A&M Aggies at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Never forget when Wilson entered a 2010 road game at Auburn for injured Ryan Mallett and nearly led Arkansas to a huge upset. It’s a shame that his Razorback career ended the way it did in 2012.

Starter (RB) - Alex Collins

Alex Collins

Alex Collins is arguably the best running back Arkansas has had since McFadden, Jones and Hillis. The Bret Bielema era in Fayetteville produced a few highlights and Collins’ career was one of them.

Reserve (RB) - Jonathan Williams

Aug 30, 2014; Auburn, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Jonathan Williams (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Williams had one of the more underrated careers of any running back in the program’s history. He was the thunder to Alex Collins’ lightning in 2014 and the duo provided a memorable performance in a stomping of Texas Tech.

Reserve (RB) - Dennis Johnson

While he was never a 1,000 yard rusher during his Arkansas career, Dennis Johnson was an explosive runner who had his fair share of highlights. He made plays from the backfield and on special teams returning kicks.

Starter (WR) - Jarius Wright

Jan 6, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks receiver Jarius Wright (4) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Arthur Brown (4) at the Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jarius Wright holds the record for most receiving yards in program history and was an absolute force in Bobby Petrino’s offense during 2010 and 2011.

Starter (WR) - Cobi Hamilton

Jan 06, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Cobi Hamilton (11) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2012 Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cobi Hamilton is another Razorback great whose career gets overlooked. Never forget his incredible catch and run for a touchdown right before halftime of the LSU game in 2010. “Can you believe it!?!?”

Starter (WR) - Joe Adams

Aside from Darren McFadden, I’ve never seen a more electric Arkansas player than Joe Adams. When he got the ball, more often than not, something special was going to happen. His punt return for a touchdown against Tennessee in 2011 will be played on football highlight tapes until the end of time.

Reserve (WR) - Greg Childs

Greg Childs is an all-time great Razorback wideout despite suffering a devastating knee injury in 2010 that severely impacted the rest of his career. Childs holds one of the biggest what if careers during this decade.

Reserve (WR) - Keon Hatcher

Keon Hatcher’s ability was not really showcased by Bret Bielema’s ground-and-pound offense, but don’t be mistaken – he was very good. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more reliable pass-catcher from this decade than Hatcher.

Starter (TE) - D.J. Williams

Williams made an appearance on our All-2000s team already, but he makes another appearance representing the 2010s team because of he was just that good. He was a wide receiver in a tight end’s body and was one of Petrino’s most dynamic weapons during the 2010 season.

Reserve (TE) - Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry was arguably the biggest threat in Arkansas’ passing game during Bret Bielema’s tenure. He had all the tools needed to be a great tight end in all phases of the offense. Never forget the 4th and 25 “Henry Heave” that propelled the Razorbacks to a road upset over Ole Miss in 2015.

Starter (OL) - Frank Ragnow

Ragnow has a strong case as the best offensive lineman in program history. He’s currently thriving in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and quickly becoming one of the best in the league.

Starter (OL) - Travis Swanson

Swanson played a major role in the success of Arkansas’ offense during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. He went on to have a short stint in the NFL, but is back doing film breakdowns on Hogs+.

Starter (OL) - Dan Skipper

Dan Skipper might be the biggest recruit in Arkansas football’s history, but was molded into a really talented player during his time as a Razorback. The 6’10” tackle is currently in the midst of a respectable NFL career.

Starter (OL) - Hjalte Froholdt

Froholdt was recruited by Sam Pittman to Arkansas while having never formally played American football. Pittman and Bielema were able to mold the former rugby star into an outstanding lineman, who is currently enjoying an impressive NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

Reserve (OL) - Grant Cook

Grant Cook helped anchor a veteran group of lineman during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Those offensive lines were able to protect Ryan Mallett and Tyler Wilson enough to break all kinds of passing records during those seasons.

Reserve (OL) - DeMarcus Love

DeMarcus Love was another key piece of the stout Arkansas offensive line from 2010 and 2011. Love went on to have a respectable four-year stint in the NFL.

Starter (DL) - Trey Flowers

Trey Flowers has a strong case as one of the best defensive lineman ever produced by Arkansas. He was a menace as a freshman with Bobby Petrino’s team and continued to showcase his skill into the early seasons of Bret Bielema’s regime. Flowers is currently with the Miami Dolphins and in the midst of an impressive NFL career.

Starter (DL) - Deatrich Wise Jr.

You may remember Wise as the guy who sacked Johnny Manziel in 2013 and then did a little dance to the roar of the Razorback crowd. He would go on to have an incredible Arkansas career, and is currently having an incredible NFL career with the New England Patriots.

Starter (DL) - Jake Bequette

Jake Bequette anchored the defensive line for Arkansas’ two most successful teams during this decade. Never forget his strip sack of South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw in 2011.

Reserve (DL) - Chris Smith

The late great Chris Smith was a forced to be reckoned with at Arkansas. Opposing quarterbacks feared his ability to get into the backfield and stop plays before they even began.

Reserve (DL) - Darius Philon

Darius Philon was another monster defensive lineman developed during Bret Bielema’s regime. Philon wrecked havoc on opposing backfields on Saturdays with Arkansas and he’s currently doing the same on Sundays with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Starter (LB) - Dre Greenlaw

Dec 29, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Dre Greenlaw (23) celebrates after a fourth down stop in the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Dre Greenlaw’s story is incredible and one that made him a fan-favorite during his time with Arkansas. He quickly became one of the best linebackers in the SEC and is currently making a strong case as one of the best in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

Starter (LB) - Brooks Ellis

One of the most decorated linebackers in modern Arkansas history, Brooks Ellis was the leader of an absolutely star-studded defense in 2014. It’s quite shocking that this team produced so much high-level talent, but only mustered a seven-win season.

Starter (LB) - Martrell Spaight

Martrell Spaight was a highlight reel of hard hits during his time in Fayetteville. He had a knack for making incredible plays in the open field and was very solid in coverage. A worthy starter for this decade’s team.

Reserve (LB) - Jerry Franklin

Jerry Franklin was a consistent presence for the Arkansas defense during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Never forget his 94-yard scoop-and-score in 2011 to help Arkansas beat Vanderbilt on the road and save the season.

Starter (CB) - Kameron Curl

Arkansas defensive back Kamren Curl against Colorado State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas failed to produce many elite defensive backs in this decade, but Curl was one that did. He played during the worst stretch of Arkansas football in this decade, but was individually impressive. He is currently carving out an impressive career in the NFL.

Starter (CB) - Tramain Thomas

Tramain Thomas was the best defensive back that Bobby Petrino produced during his tenure at Arkansas. Thomas was a pest and had a knack for forcing turnovers. Never forget his forced fumble against LSU in 2011 that led to Alonzo Highsmith’s scoop-and-score.

Reserve (CB) - Jerico Nelson

Jerico Nelson is part of a lot of key plays that fans see in highlight videos from those 2010 and 2011 seasons. Like Jerry Franklin and Tramain Thomas, he was a consistent presence for those teams that weren’t known for the defense.

Starter (S) - Eric Bennett

Eric Bennett played for one of the best teams in this decade and then two of the worst. He had an impressive Arkansas career despite those last two seasons as a tenacious safety.

Starter (S) - Rohan Gaines

Rohan Gaines was a very consistent producer at Arkansas and a reliable presence in the defensive secondary. Never forget his 100-yard pick six against No. 8 Ole Miss to solidify the upset in 2014.

Reserve (S) - Santos Ramirez

Sep 29, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Dre Greenlaw (23) celebrates making his second interception of the game with Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Santos Ramirez (9) and defensive back Kevin Richardson II (30) in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ramirez was a tackling machine in the open field and was respectable in coverage too. His final collegiate season was his best, statistically, but he played for a team that went 2-10 under Chad Morris.

