Arkansas at Florida: Players To Watch on Saturday

Reeling from a six-game losing streak, Arkansas (2-6, 0-5 SEC) will have a new play-caller to replace the ousted Dan Enos, as wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton was elevated to offensive coordinator following the Hogs’ 7-3 Homecoming loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 21.

It will be the former Ohio State quarterback’s first shot at coordinating at the Division I level, but the team seems to have embraced the change over the recent bye week. After Guiton spent four seasons under former Arkansas OC Kendall Briles, it is likely that the offense will revert, and look similar to what it has the previous three seasons.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson will probably have more freedom to improvise at a faster tempo, and should get a boost by the probable return of All-SEC running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders to the backfield.

Florida (5-3, 3-2 SEC) has split its last four games and is coming off of a 43-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia, but has ridden the arm of junior quarterback Graham Mertz all season long.

Here are 11 players to watch in Saturday’s showdown in Gainesville:

ARKANSAS: Quarterback KJ Jefferson

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound senior will probably have more freedom to operate the offense this week, with Kenny Guiton in as the interim offensive coordinator and play-caller. Jefferson has already thrown for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, while completing over 65 percent of his passes.

FLORIDA: QB Graham Mertz

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior has an astounding 75.9 percent completion rate, while accumulating 2,127 yards – fourth in the SEC – and 14 touchdowns through the air. But he has been sacked 24 times, which could open the door to the Razorbacks’ stout defensive line.

ARKANSAS: RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound junior is slated to make his return inside his home-state of Florida on Saturday, after playing sparingly throughout the season with an injured knee. After rushing for 1,443 yards as a sophomore, Sanders only has 34 carries for 91 yards and two scores this season.

FLORIDA: RB Montrell Johnson

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior has been the Gators’ primary workhorse in the backfield this season, totaling 94 carries for 520 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 142 yards and another score.

ARKANSAS: WR Andrew Armstrong

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound senior continues to be Jefferson’s go-to guy in pressure situations. His 43 catches are more than twice that of any other receiver on the team. He has also racked up 520 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.1 yards per reception.

FLORIDA: WR Ricky Pearsall

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior continues to be Mertz’s top target, hauling in 50 passes for 718 yards – fifth in the SEC – and three TDs, while averaging 14.4 yards per catch.

ARKANSAS: LB Jaheim Thomas

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior is third in the SEC in tackles with 74, following the bye week. But his presence on the Razorbacks’ defense this season has been immense, from a leadership and production standpoint. He is second on the team with 3.5 sacks and has two pass deflections.

ARKANSAS: DE Landon Jackson

The 6-foot-7, 281-pound junior has emerged as one of the SEC’s best pass rushers with 6 sacks – fifth in the conference – along with 34 tackles and a pass deflection.

FLORIDA: S Jordan Castell

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound freshman has blossomed early for the Gators. His 39 total tackles are second on the team, after collecting a season-high eight stops against Georgia last week.

ARKANSAS: S Al Walcott

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior has done a little bit of everything for the Hogs this season, after transferring in from Baylor. It looked like he scooped up a fumble and scored the potential game-winning touchdown against Mississippi State two weeks ago, only to have it called back for a penalty on the Bulldogs. He has tallied 37 tackles this season, with an interception and a pass deflection.

FLORIDA: DE Princely Umanmielen

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound junior leads the Gators with three sacks, while also adding 27 tackles. He accumulated a season-high nine tackles against Georgia last week.

