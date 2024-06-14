Arkansas flips offensive lineman commit from Baylor

Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football program picked up their ninth commitment to the Class of 2025 this week when Kash Courtney decided to call Fayetteville home.

Courtney, a three-star recruit from Carthage, Texas, had been committed to Baylor. But he visited Arkansas at the beginning of June and was bowled over. He joins Blake Cherry, of Owasso, Oklahoma, as the two offensive linmen in the class.

Two of the eight other recruits currently in Arkansas’ class are in-state players: Quarterback Grayson Wilson of Conway and athlete Quentin Murphy of Little Rock Parkview.

The class could use some more spice in addition to quantity. Currently, the Hogs’ Class of 2025 is ranked 52nd in the nation and 14th out of 16 SEC teams.

Arkansas is projected to get one more offensive lineman to the group soon, most likely Connor Howes of Florida, another three-star player and one who visited with Courtney back in June.

