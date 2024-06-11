Arkansas’ Fisher, Gaeckle named Freshman All-Americans

The last two Arkansas players to do what Gabe Gaeckle and Colin Fisher did Monday were Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart.

Not exactly low company.

Gaeckle and Fisher were each named as Freshman All-Americans on Monday. The righty Gaeckle was named a relief pitcher. Fisher, a lefty, was named as a starter. They are the 27th and 28th Razorbacks to be named to the team in history.

Gaeckle was extraordinary out of the Arkansas bullpen all year long. He struck out 57 batters in 42 2/3 innings and had a 2.32 earned-run average and a 1.05 WHIP in 22 games to go along with seven saves.

Fisher was Arkansas’ mid-week starter until he was lost for the season because of elbow surgery in April. That he made the team despite playing just two months shows just how good he was. He finihed his season with 27 strikeouts in 27 innings and carried a 2.67 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 10 games, seven of which were starts.

Arkansas has had two or more players selected as All-Americans an astounding eight times.

2024: Gaeckle, Fisher

2022: Smith, Tygart

2021: Cayden Wallace, Robert Moore

2018: Casey Martin, Heston Kjerstad

2011: Nolan Sanburn, Dominic Ficociello, Barrett Astin

2005: Nick Schmidt, Shaun Seibert

2004: Jake Dugger, Danny Hamblin

1995: Matt Carnes, Matt Erickson

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire