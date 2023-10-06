Can Arkansas finally end the losing streak or will Ole Miss cruise to another win? Three reasons each can happen

We’re getting to the part of the year where every game is the “most important” of Arkansas football’s season. The Hogs enter Saturday’s contest against No. 16 Ole Miss in the midst of an with a 2-5 record overall, 0-2 record to start SEC play an.

Rightfully so, there’s not a lot of optimism or faith in Arkansas to go down to Oxford and knock off the red-hot Rebels. Factor in that Ole Miss is right back in the thick of the SEC West race and has everything to play for – it gets harder to see the Hogs walking out of Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium with a win.

That said, out of Arkansas’ first four SEC opponents this year – LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama – they match up best with the Rebels. Yes, Ole Miss has an incredible offense, but there’s more than just a few question marks on the other side of the ball.

While it may be a longshot, there’s more than one reason to believe in Arkansas on Saturday – despite your feelings on the season so far. Here’s a closer look at three reasons the Hogs can beat Ole Miss and three reasons they won’t.

Ole Miss wins: Rebel offense continues to roll

Ole Miss enters Saturday against Arkansas with one of the best offenses in the SEC. The Rebels average 517.4 yards per game (2nd in SEC) and 44.6 points per game (1st in SEC).

In last week’s win over No. 13 LSU, they were able to put up over 700 yards of total offense (706) and score 55 points. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has taken another step forward in his development, running back Quinshon Judkins appears to finally be back at full health and the Rebels have had no issues replacing stud wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath – who left for the NFL last year.

If the Ole Miss offense picks up where they left off last week, it could be a long day for the Hogs.

Ole Miss wins: Rebels have a lot to play for

As mentioned earlier, Ole Miss is still very much in contention to win the SEC West this season. Following the loss to Alabama two weeks ago, they’re going to need help from others and can’t afford another loss, but they’re in the thick of it.

Last year, the Ole Miss team that came to Fayetteville looked rather unmotivated for three quarters and lacked the typical swagger that Lane Kiffin’s teams are known for. That resulted in a 42-27 loss to the Razorbacks, which wasn’t nearly as close as the score suggests.

That shouldn’t be an issue this year, though, as Ole Miss has plenty of reasons to be motivated and focused on Saturday.

Ole Miss wins: Explosive plays

No matter how you feel about Lane Kiffin as a coach, you can’t deny that his offenses are usually some of the most entertaining and fun to watch in the SEC.

The reason? Explosive plays.

Kiffin’s scheme isn’t that far off from what former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was running during his three-year stint in Fayetteville – Briles was Kiffin’s offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic after all. It’s an up-tempo, run-heavy offense that uses a healthy mix of zone runs, RPOs, jet sweeps and deep routes to generate explosive plays.

That’s one area that Arkansas has really struggled with since last season, but the Rebels have continued to be one of the most explosive and high-octane offenses in the conference.

“For us to win we’re going to have to cut those explosive plays out,” Sam Pittman said earlier this week. It’s easier said than done, though, as Ole Miss will present a very difficult test for the Arkansas defense.

Arkansas wins: Defense shuts down Rebel offense

We’ve established just how prolific and explosive the Ole Miss offense is. It’s going to be a challenge for the Arkansas defense to slow down the Rebels this week.

However, the Razorback defense hasn’t been nearly as bad as some fans may be led to believe. The Hogs are only giving up 339 yards per game, which ranks 47th in the FBS. They’re also only allowing 25 points per game, which ranks 68th out of 138 FBS schools. A far cry from the numbers last season.

In last week’s loss to Texas A&M, the Arkansas defense was only responsible for giving up 20 points. A punt return for a touchdown and pick six by the Aggie defense accounted for the other 14 points.

So, if the Arkansas defense can continue to play at the level they have, the Hogs have a shot to knock off the Rebels – so long as the offense can do their part.

Arkansas wins: Offense finally clicks

Everything that makes the Ole Miss offense so difficult to stop has been absent from the Arkansas offense this season – save for the Western Carolina game.

The offensive line has been consistently bad, KJ Jefferson hasn’t looked comfortable or confident and the running game has been non-existent. The only standouts of late have been Luke Hasz and Andrew Armstrong, but Arkansas will be without one half of that duo for the remainder of the year.

The first half of the LSU game two weeks ago is a good blueprint for this offense to use to try and have success. If they have any hope of pulling off the upset, they’ll have to replicate that performance for four quarters.

Arkansas wins: Rebels looking ahead

For the same reasons that were mentioned for why Ole Miss should be focused, there are reasons why they could be overlooking this week’s matchup with the Hogs.

Despite what coaches say in their press conferences, it’s hard to not look at the opposing team’s record and take that into account during the week. Last year, the Rebels were coming off an emotional low and they paid the price for not being up to the challenge.

This year, it’s the opposite but he challenge remains the same. If Ole Miss isn’t completely focused and are overlooking Arkansas, that could go be all the Hogs need to pull off the upset and end their three-game losing streak.

