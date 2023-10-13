Can Arkansas finally end the 16-game losing streak to Alabama? Highly improbable but not impossible

The last time that Arkansas football was able to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide was in 2006.

You may recall the end of that game, when Ben Cleveland caught a pass from Mitch Mustain to give the Hogs a lead in double-overtime. Alabama would miss an extra point attempt to give Arkansas the 24-23 win in Fayetteville.

Fast forward 16-plus years and the Hogs have yet to beat a single Alabama team in that timespan. Entering 2023, many people, including myself, were optimistic that this could be the year that the streak finally ends. On paper, Arkansas has the talent to be able to compete and make things interesting.

Unfortunately, they are what their record to this point says they are: an error-prone and offensively challenged football team, who can’t take advantage of the opportunities that their defense provides them.

However, they still have to go out and play the game. After all, anything can happen in college football.

Here’s three reasons Arkansas footballcan finally end this dreaded losing streaking and three reasons it won’t happen this year.

Alabama wins: 16-0

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Since Nick Saban took over as Alabama’s head coach in 2007, his Crimson Tide teams are a perfect 16-0 against the Hogs.

Arkansas is just one of four teams in the SEC that has not beaten Alabama in that timeframe – Missouri, Kentucky and Vanderbilt are the other three. The Hogs are also the only SEC West team without a victory over Alabama in that timeframe.

Unfortunately, this year’s 2-4 Arkansas team doesn’t look poised to be the one that ends the losing streak.

Alabama wins: Elite defense

(Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama has had their fair shares of struggles on the offensive side of the ball this season, which cost them a win over Texas and nearly cost them against Texas A&M last week.

What hasn’t struggled this season is the Tide’s defense. As per usual, Alabama has one of the best defenses in the country. Led by linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell and defensive backs Caleb Downs and Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama has been elite.

Turner leads the SEC in sacks (6.5) and leads the country with 33 quarterback hurries. Braswell is second in the SEC in sacks (4.5) and fifth in the nation in quarterback hurries with 28. As much as Arkansas’ offensive line has struggled this year, it could be a huge day for the Tide defense.

Alabama wins: Jalen Milroe finds groove

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Jalen Milroe won the starting quarterback job in fall camp, then lost the job after the loss to Texas and won the job back after their narrow win over South Florida.

Since winning back his starting gig, Milroe has played better than earlier in the year. The Alabama offensive line has struggled, but Milroe has limited the unforced errors, game-changing turnovers and leaned into his running ability much more. Last week against Texas A&M, he went 21-33 for 321 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception.

Arkansas better hope that Milroe doesn’t continue his string of consistent play on Saturday.

Arkansas wins: Undisciplined Nick Saban team?

(Photo by Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

One thing about the 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide that is extremely uncharacteristic is the sheer amount of penalties they’ve racked up.

For how bad Arkansas’ penalty woes have been, Alabama’s haven’t been much better. Entering Saturday, the Tide have committed 43 penalties this season which ranks No. 111 in the country. That’s just three fewer penalties than Arkansas, who has 46 penalties on the year and ranks slightly lower (No. 118 in FBS).

If Arkansas wants to pull off the upset, they’re going to need Alabama to continue to make mistakes.

Arkansas wins: Alabama offensive line issues

(Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Much like Arkansas, Alabama has uncharacteristically struggled up front.

Their offensive line has allowed Jalen Milroe to be sacked 21 times this season (22 total sacks), which ranks No. 125 in the country. For reference, Arkansas ranks No. 119 in the country – having allowed just 16 sacks this year.

If the Hogs are able to get to Milroe, pressure him and force him to make mistakes, this could be a much closer game than most are expecting.

Arkansas wins: Early kickoff hangover?

(Photo by Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News)

Saturday’s game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. in Tuscaloosa. Given Arkansas is entering this game on a four-game losing streak and currently winless in SEC play, Alabama may have a hard time being completely focused.

Add in the fact that the Tide are fresh off of a huge win over Texas A&M last week, and maybe they’re overlooking the Hogs. Ole Miss was clearly not as prepared for Arkansas as they were for LSU a week earlier, so maybe Alabama suffers the same fate.

That’s really Arkansas’ only chance to make it a competitive game for four quarters and have a shot at upsetting the Tide.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire