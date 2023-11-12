Arkansas’ final opponent, Missouri, climbs closer to top 10 in US LBM Coaches Poll
Arkansas’ season is, for all intents and purposes, over.
Yes, the Razorbacks have two games left, but with a bowl game no longer a possibility after Saturday’s dismantling by Auburn, the biggest question is the future of coach Sam Pittman. And, well, if the Hogs can spoiler.
Assuming Pittman makes it to the end of the season, an Arkansas win over Mizzou in 2023 would feel nicer than normal, even if the rest of the season was an unmitigated disaster.
That’s because the Tigers are in the midst of their best season in a decade. Missouri jumped to No. 11 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday after beating Tennessee handily on Saturday. The jump of four spots is tied for the biggest jump of any team of the week.
Of course the SEC remains solid across the board in the rankings. Georgia is No. 1, Alabama No. 8, Ole Miss No. 14, LSU 15th and Tennessee 19th.
Here is the complete poll.
Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll top 25
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
10-0
1,591 (58)
–
2
10-0
1,479 (3)
–
3
10-0
1,467 (3)
–
4
Florida State
10-0
1,428
–
5
Washington
10-0
1,358
–
6
9-1
1,256
–
7
9-1
1,207
–
8
9-1
1,197
–
9
Louisville
9-1
1,042
+2
10
Oregon State
8-2
945
+3
11
Missouri
8-2
937
+4
12
8-2
890
-3
13
8-2
817
+3
14
Ole Miss
8-2
815
-4
15
7-3
667
+4
16
Utah
7-3
531
-2
17
Tulane
9-1
434
+3
18
7-3
424
+4
19
7-3
401
-7
20
8-2
387
+3
21
James Madison
10-0
343
–
22
Arizona
7-3
295
+2
23
8-2
252
+4
24
Kansas State
7-3
216
+5
25
Oklahoma State
7-3
145
-4