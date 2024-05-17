Arkansas featured in new College Football 25 video game trailer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Razorback fans interested in the new College Football 25 video game saw a familiar sight in the trailer on Friday morning.

A Razorback player hyping up the crowd in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was briefly shown in the trailer posted to X.

Screengrab of Arkansas player featured in trailer (Courtesy: EA Sports)

EA Sports College Football 25 comes out on July 19. Edwards, Ewers, Hunter are on standard cover

This is the third consecutive trailer where the Razorbacks and their stadium have been featured.

Arkansas was featured in the trailers for NCAA Football 13 and NCAA Football 14, the last two games before the franchise took a decade-long hiatus.

All 134 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision will be included in the game. Players were offered a minimum of $600 and a copy of the game by EA Sports in order for their likeness to be featured in College Football 25.

The game is set to be released on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

