What Arkansas fans thought of BYU and its fanbase that travels well

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ethan Erickson (87) and defensive tackle Caden Haws (95) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU went into SEC country on Saturday night and made an impression both on the field and in the stands.

The Cougars rallied from a double-digit deficit in both halves to beat Arkansas 38-31 in front of 74,821 fans, setting the stage for BYU to go into Big 12 play next week with an unbeaten record (3-0).

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates their win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars running back Deion Smith (20) celebrates a touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Harrison Taggart (11) celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a touchdown catch past Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) and long snapper Dalton Riggs (47) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars defensive tackle Jackson Cravens (91) blocks the pass by Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) recovers a fumble near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The BYU defense hurries Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Michael Daley (45) celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (82) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ethan Erickson (87) and defensive tackle Caden Haws (95) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tries to sack Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jaedon Wilson (13) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) runs against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) celebrates a sack near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Brigham Young Cougars defense sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) runs for a touchdown against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Dwight McGlothern (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU takes the field at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU fans and Arkansas fans cheer at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackle Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) makes a catch at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars hurry Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) runs over Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Alfahiym Walcott (13) after catch at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) kicks off at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars running back Deion Smith (20) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Lorando Johnson (1) interferes with the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Arkansas cheerleaders perform for attendees prior to the game with BYU at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Arkansas mascots wave to BYU fans prior to the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Arkansas mascot Tusk VI sits in his cage on the sideline at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars players warm up at Razorback Stadium for the game with Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU fans Mick and Diane Smith take a selfie near the Razorback bronze at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

One year after the Cougars hosted Arkansas in a 52-35 Razorbacks win at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Arkansas fans shared what they thought of the BYU fan base that showed up at Razorback Stadium.

Here’s a sampling of what Arkansas fans said about the Cougars.

Just want to say, good game @BYUfootball There are not a lot of fan bases/programs I would say that to after a loss. But you guys are cool, I guess 🙄 — RazorHog#1 (@Razorhog1286) September 17, 2023

I don’t remember a stronger opposing fan presence for a Fayetteville game, certainly not a non-conference team. Lotta blue in here. BYU travels. #WPS — Jon Williams (@radiojondeek) September 16, 2023

BYU travels better than any fanbase I’ve seen at DWR and I’m not even slightly surprised https://t.co/plESsCcHDp — The Hogs Probs🐗 (@TheHogsProbs) September 17, 2023

Thank you, BYU! Hope Fayetteville was everything you hoped and wanted! Bit sad, especially on my bday. Love this matchup but it hurt a bit today. — The Hogs Probs🐗 (@TheHogsProbs) September 17, 2023

You can’t hate this program. BYU has become my second team. https://t.co/hZCQC9zT61 — Jimmy Henderson (@TheBigRedHog) September 16, 2023

BYU’s run out with the Arkansas flag. pic.twitter.com/3R0bC77I3g — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) September 17, 2023

Ok but for real. I was in Provo last year. The BYU fans are nothing but class. If you encounter them, be nice. I’m not telling you to be quiet during the game, I’m just telling you to make their experience in Arkansas what ours was in Utah — Nebr🅰️sk🅰️ Hog f🅰️n 🐗 (@NebraskaHogFan) September 16, 2023

I wanna throw this out there. BYU has some of the cleanest away Unis in the country. — Garrett Knowles (@GKnowles64) September 17, 2023

BYU fans delivered a truck of food to a Fayetteville food pantry and are collecting food donations at their tailgate party at Wilson Park today.



Cougs, your hospitality in Provo is legendary, and Razorbacks fans thank you for your generosity and kindness.https://t.co/BvSz2aWLXN https://t.co/uvIA3d7qDZ — Ali Noland (@alimbrady) September 16, 2023

Every game a home game! pic.twitter.com/24znrlEBn2 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 17, 2023

so... @BYUfootball travels well 👀



Painting Fayetteville blue in a back-and-forth battle with the Razorbacks. pic.twitter.com/QBxYuM97WZ — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 17, 2023

BYU fans also shared the hospitality they were shown at Razorback Stadium and around Fayetteville, Arkansas.

On a road trip from Nashville, TN to Fayetteville, AR to cheer on @BYUfootball. These @RazorbackFB fans surprised us last night and paid for our dinner! They told us that BYU fans treated the Arkansas fans extremely well last year in Provo. Love it! @BYUSportsNation @BYU #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/3i4mcKisbM — Cameron Helvey (@camhe12) September 16, 2023

Huge shoutout to Arkansas @TuskToTail for their hospitality and great food! Classy and welcoming fans that tailgate right! Props to @BYUfootball for treating them so well last year… I’ve heard nothing but great praise about their experience in Provo #byu #byufootball pic.twitter.com/1kcznRATF0 — Ryan (@rbon80) September 16, 2023

I've traveled all around the country to watch BYU play. Arkansas was definitely one of my favorites. Their fans are one of the best and most welcoming fan base I've encountered. Couldn't walk 10ft without being offered tailgate food



I will forever pull for Arkansas #WooPigSooie — BIG XII Shane 🤙 (@LiftingCoug) September 17, 2023