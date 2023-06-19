Some Arkansas fans may not have believed in Nick Smith Jr., but Eric Musselman does

The Nick Smith Jr. era at Arkansas was full of tumult. Almost exclusively his.

The most highly-decorated high-school basketball player to play at Arkansas was always going to have massive expectations thrust upon him. Smith’s status as player from inside the Natural State borders exacerbated that pressure.

Smith’s one and only college season yielded just 17 games because of a knee injury. In those 17 games, he shot 37.6% from the field in averaging 12.5 points per game in 25.8 minutes per. Good numbers. Not once-in-a-lifetime numbers.

What was worse for Smith was some so-called fans’ proclamation that he was milking his injury because he didn’t really want to play for the Razorbacks. He was, apparently, just using Arkansas to up his NBA qualifications.

Of course it was nonsense, but it doesn’t stop some of those same folks from saying things even now like “He isn’t ready for the NBA.” “His size will hold him back.” “Should have stayed another year at Arkansas.” Funny, isn’t it, how the fans who dog a guy for turning pro early are the same who want him back on their roster.

Eric Musselman, Smith’s college coach, who knows him better than anyone else when it comes to assessing his skills, figures Smith is going to show out when he gets to the league.

“I don’t think Arkansas Razorback fans, I don’t think that college basketball fans, and I certainly don’t think NBA evaluators got to see what they’re going to see in the future,” Musselman said.

At one point Smith was projected to be potentially the No. 2 pick. Now, he’s more likely to go in the middle of the first round of the draft Thursday.

“If you have an early draft pick, you’ve really got to evaluate maybe the individual workouts,” Musselman said.

