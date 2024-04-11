Arkansas fans excited to ‘Cal the Hogs’ as John Calipari becomes new Head Hog

CONWAY, Ark.- Many are excited about the announcement of the new University of Arkansas Men’s Basketball coach John Calipari, but they are left wondering about the new slogan.

“’Cal the Hogs’ instead of Call the Hogs. Why not? That would be awesome,” Tim Boolin said.

Boolin is the manager of Rally House in Conway. He said what better way to rally around the new coach than with a new slogan?

“Oh man, that has to go to people that are much higher up and creative than me, but I mean, the ‘Muss Bus’ had a lot going for it as far as like the graphics, but I’m sure they’ll come over something incredible for him, just to rally behind him,” Boolin said.

Boolin is excited to see what the next season will hold.

“I mean, he (Calipari) comes from a very winning background, so I’m ready to see the season come up, and I’m ready to see him do something with the Hogs,” Boolin said.

However, some people were skeptical at first.

“I always thought Coach Cal was a rival with Kentucky,” Riley Tucker said.

Tucker recalled times when he and his dad watched Arkansas vs. Kentucky games on the hill.

Though he said he’ll miss the Muss Bus, Tucker said he’s more than ready to “Cal the Hogs.”

“I guess you could say I’m sad to see Musselman leave, but hey, if the Muss Bus comes and drop drops off my pal Cal, I’ll be fine with it,” he said.

