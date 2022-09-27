Arkansas falls out of the New Years Six in latest bowl projections

It wasn’t the best time for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday after falling to Texas A&M 23-21. Fortunately for the good guys, there is still plenty of time for Sam Pittman and company to reach all of their goals.

Week 4 saw Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina getting nonconference wins. In conference action, the Auburn Tigers survived a matchup with Missouri that required overtime.

The Florida Gators’ late rally fell short as the Tennessee Vols were able to hold them off to keep their perfect season intact. Alabama hosted Vanderbilt in a game that wasn’t close, as expected.

With Week 4 action in the books, USA TODAY Sports released its latest bowl projections. Here is how it shakes out for the SEC:

Las Vegas Bowl: SEC vs Pac-12 on Dec. 17

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gators vs UCLA Bruins

Florida is currently 2-2 and coming off a 38-33 loss to the Vols.

Liberty Bowl: Big 12 vs SEC on Dec. 28

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers vs Kansas State Wildcats

LSU is 3-1 and coming off a win over New Mexico. This bowl matchup would be a rematch of the Texas Bowl from last season.

Texas Bowl: Big 12 vs SEC on Dec. 28

The Daily Advertiser

Texas Longhorns vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State is 3-1 and coming off a win over Bowling Green.

Gator Bowl: ACC vs SEC

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles vs Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M is now 3-1 after a win over Arkansas. This bowl matchup would feature Jimbo Fisher against his former team.

Music City Bowl: Big Ten vs SEC on Dec. 31

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas fell to 3-1 after a loss to Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic.

ReliaQuest Bowl: Big Ten/ACC vs SEC on Jan. 2

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers vs Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky improved to 4-0 after a win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Citrus Bowl: Big Ten vs SEC on Jan. 2

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee improved to 4-0 after a win over Florida on Saturday.

Sugar Bowl: Big 12 vs SEC on Dec. 31

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss improved to 4-0 after a victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Peach Bowl: CFP semifinal on Dec. 31

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia improved to 4-0 after a victory over Kent State on Saturday.

Fiesta Bowl: CFP semifinal on Dec. 31

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama improved to 4-0 after a victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

CFP title game on Jan. 9

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia vs Ohio State

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire