Arkansas falls to 0-2 in SEC with loss at Vanderbilt

Arkansas basketball is struggling across the board right now.

Two days after the men’s team dropped to 0-2 in the SEC because of Vanderbilt, the women’s team did the same.

Arkansas shot just 28% in a 54-51 loss in Nashville. The defeat is the Razorbacks’ third straight and second straight to open conference play. They lost to Tennessee in the conference opener Sunday.

Makayla Daniels, who shot just 2 of 14 from the field but led the team with an average of 14 points a game entering, gave Arkansas an opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds with a 3-pointer from the top, but it bounced awry to end the game.

Arkansas guard Sasha Goforth scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds while guard Amber Ramirez had 15 points, all on 3-pointers.

The Razorbacks host Missouri on Sunday

Vanderbilt led by as many as 10 in the half at 29-19, but Elauna Eaton drained back to back three-pointers to get Arkansas within 29-25. Alexander scored 11 first-half points to help the Commodores get going and lead 29-25 at halftime.

