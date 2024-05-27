Who Arkansas faces in final Field of 64 projections

The final field of 64 projections for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament were unveiled by D1Baseball and Baseball America Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Neither showed any change to Arkansas’ projected regional, or where coach Dave Van Horn’s team figures to be seeded. D1Baseball and Baseball America still have the Razorbacks as the No. 5 overall seed among the top-eight national seeds.

Like Sunday, D1Baseball sees Arkansas welcoming Louisiana Tech (45-17), Kansas State (32-24), and Summit League Champion Oral Roberts (27-30-1) to the Razorbacks’ four-team, double-elimination regional at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Baseball America forecasts Arkansas’ regional to include Louisiana Tech, as well. Southland Conference champion Nicholls State (34-20) and Ohio Valley champion Southeast Missouri (34-25) are Baseball America’s picks to head to the Fayetteville Regional.

On3 also has the Diamond Hogs as the No. 5 national seed. Their final projections ahead of the tournament have Arkansas hosting Nebraska, TCU and Southeast Missouri.

Both D1Baseball and Baseball America’s projected top five national seeds were the same: Tennessee at No. 1, Kentucky at No. 2, North Carolina at No. 3, Texas A&M at No. 4, and Arkansas at No. 5.

Official seeding and regional matchups for the tournament will be announced during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show Monday at 11 a.m CDT on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire