Arkansas will face Miami in 2024 ACC-SEC Challenge

Another piece of John Calipari’s non-conference basketball schedule came into focus Wednesday afternoon.

Veteran college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Miami Hurricanes as part of the 2024 ACC-SEC Challenge, The game will played December 3 at Miami’s Watsco Center.

The Razorbacks have played Miami only one other time in school history, a 75-71 Hurricanes victory in the first round of the 2000 NCAA Tournament in Nashville.

Calipari was named Arkansas’ head coach on April 8 after spending 15 seasons at Kentucky. He inherited a blank-slate roster and has since added star combo guard Johnell Davis, former Tennessee big man Jonas Aidoo, and former Wildcats players Zvonimir Ivisic, Adou Thiero and D.J. Wagner Jr. via the transfer portal.

In addition to those players, Arkansas has also landed commitments from incoming freshmen Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond. Forward Trevon Brazile recently announced that he would return to Arkansas after declaring for the NBA Draft on April 8.

Miami is coming off a disappointing 2023-24 season after reaching the Final Four in 2023. The Hurricanes finished second to last in the ACC at 15-17 overall and 6-14 in conference play. They lost several players to the transfer portal, including Wooga Poplar (Villanova) and Norchad Omier (Baylor).

NEWS: The 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge is set, per a source. Arkansas @ Miami

Cal @ Mizzou

FSU @ LSU

GT @ OU

UK @ Clemson

ND @ UGA

Ole Miss @ Louisville

SC @ BC

Cuse @ Tenn

Wake @ A&M

Alabama @ UNC

Auburn @ Duke

Pitt @ Miss St

Texas @ NC St

Vandy @ VT

UVA @ UFhttps://t.co/MHnP7ckwh4 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire