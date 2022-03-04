Arkansas Extends Offer to 2023 Cornerback

The Class of 2023 recruiting cycle has been great for Arkansas football so far, and they look to continue to that trend with their latest offer.

Jaylon Braxton, a four-star cornerback from Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas announced Friday that Arkansas has extended an offer.

Arkansas joins Ole Miss and Vanderbilt as programs from the Southeastern Conference to offer Braxton. Several key offers that Braxton holds are from TCU, Utah, Colorado, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.

According to On3.com, Braxton is ranked as the 38th best cornerback in the nation for the 2023 cycle, No. 66 prospect from the state of Texas, and No. 374 overall. Arkansas has an impressive commit list so far from the Class of 2023, as they currently rank No. 6 in the country, and No. 2 in the SEC behind Georgia.