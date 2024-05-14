Advertisement

Arkansas enters NCAA Softball Tournament ranked No. 16 in coaches poll

steve holley
The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament ranked in the same spot as a week ago.

The Razorbacks (36-16 overall) are No. 16 in the USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, released Monday, May 13.

Arkansas lost its SEC Softball Tournament opener to Missouri, 3-1, making a quick one-and-done exit at Auburn’s Jane B. Moore Field last Friday.

Now it’s on to the NCAA Tournament where coach Courtney Deifel’s team will face No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State in the Fayetteville Regional at Bogle Park. Arkansas earned the No. 12 overall seed for the final field of 64 that will compete for a spot in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Joining the Hogs in the Fayetteville Regional are No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 3 seed Villanova. Should Arkansas win its regional, they would head to Oklahoma State for a Super Regional, provided the Cowgirls win the Stillwater Regional. Oklahoma State is the No. 5 overall seed in the tournament.

First pitch for Arkansas-Southeast Missouri State is scheduled for Friday night after the conclusion of Arizona-Villanova, which begins at 5 p.m. CDT. The two games can be seen on ESPN+.

Texas (47-7) is the No. 1 overall national seed in addition to being ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll for the sixth consecutive week as tournament play is set to begin.

