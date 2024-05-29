Arkansas’ Ellis and Leinstock named NFCA Softball All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Arkansas softball team’s Bri Ellis and Morgan Leinstock have been tabbed to National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s (NFCA) All-America teams, as announced by the organization Wednesday. Ellis (first base) is an All-America Second Team choice and Leinstock (pitcher) is a Third Team selection.

This marks the first All-America honors for Ellis and Leinstock, who both transferred into the program this season, and fourth consecutive season multiple Razorback student-athletes have been named to All-America teams. Thirteen of the program’s 14 All-Americans have been coached under Courtney Deifel.

Ellis made an immediate impact in her first season as a Razorback. She was tabbed to the All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team, as well as NFCA All-South Region First Team.

The junior led the squad in several statistical categories, including runs scored (36), home runs (14), RBI (47), total bases (97), slugging percentage (.651) and two-out RBI (17). Ellis finished the season with an impressive line of .322/.651/.444 (batting average/slugging percentage/on-base percentage).

The Houston product became the first Hog in program history to win SEC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks (March 12 and March 19). Her defense was also unmatched at first base with a .989 fielding percentage on 359 total chances and 21 double plays turned.

Leinstock made the most of her time in the circle during her lone year as a Razorback, earning All-SEC First Team and NFCA All-South Region Third Team honors. She ended her final collegiate season with a 13-6 record and a 2.14 ERA, 137 strikeouts, 140.2 innings pitched, eight complete games, three complete-game shutouts and a .220 opponent batting average.

During SEC play, Leinstock finished amongst the best in the league, sitting fourth in saves (2), sixth in wins (8) and batters struck out looking (20), eighth in ERA (2.00), ninth in innings pitched (80.1) and batters struck out (66) and 11th in opponent batting average (.213).

Arkansas NFCA All-Americans

*Under head coach Courtney Deifel

Year – Name – Team – Position

2010 – Miranda Dixon – Third Team – Utility

2019 – Autumn Storms – Second Team – Pitcher*

2021 – Braxton Burnside – First Team – Shortstop*

2021 – Mary Haff – First Team – Pitcher*

2021 – Danielle Gibson – Second Team – First Base*

2022 – Hannah Gammill – First Team – Third Base*

2022 – Danielle Gibson – First Team – First Base*

2022 – Linnie Malkin – First Team – Utility/Designated Player*

2022 – KB Sides – First Team – Outfield*

2022 – Chenise Delce – Second Team – Pitcher*

2023 – Rylin Hedgecock – First Team – Utility/Designated Player*

2022 – Chenise Delce – Second Team – Pitcher*

2024 – Bri Ellis – Second Team – First Base*

2024 – Morgan Leinstock –Third Team – Pitcher*

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.