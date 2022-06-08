Arkansas earns commitment from Florida running back

Skill positions have not yet been a priority for Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class.

But Isaiah Augustave may be changing that.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound running back from Naples, Florida, committed to the Razorbacks earlier in the week, choosing Arkansas over Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky and others.

Augustave ran for 950 yards and 16 touchdowns last year, his junior season. He is a three-star recruit who was on-campus in Fayetteville when he made his commitment public.

Arkansas has the seventh-ranked class in the country with its 12 commits. It’s the highest among all SEC schools. Augustine is just the second skill position player in the class. Quarterback Malachi Singleton from Kennesaw, Georgia, committed in late April.