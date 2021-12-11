Arkansas drops first game of the year to Oklahoma

Oklahoma started the game with a 13-0 run and held off a number of Arkansas challenges in a 88-66 win on Saturday.

Arkansas hadn’t started 10-0 since its national championship season in 1993-94.

A very pro-Hog crowd at the BOK Center saw the Sooners take a 6-point halftime lead, get up by as much as 26 in the second half before settling for the 22-point win.

Eric Musselman was ejected late in the game as he was irate at the officiating and with his team’s play.

The Razorbacks shot 34 percent from the field while the Sooners countered by shooting 55 percent and 59 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Devo Davis led all scorers with 26 points while JD Notae chipped in 13.

For Oklahoma, Elijah Harkless led five Sooners in double figures with 16 points.

Sooner head coach Porter Moser got his second win over Musselman in the last four years.

Arkansas will get a week off before facing Hofstra in North Little Rock, Ark. next Saturday.