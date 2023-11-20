Arkansas drops out of coaches poll completely, falls to 20 in AP

Courtesy of Arkansas’ 78-72 loss to UNC-Greensboro on Friday night in Bud Walton Arena, the Razorbacks are no longer in the USA Today Basketball coaches poll.

The team will depart for the Bahamas now behind No. 8 Tennessee, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 15 Alabama and No. 16 Kentucky. Texas, who joins the SEC next year, is 17th.

Memphis, who Arkansas could play on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis if the Tigers and Arkansas win their opening games, is ranked 23rd.

The team fell to 20th in the Associated Press rankings, after being ranked 14th all preseason and for the first three games.

Tennessee is 7th, Texas A&M is 12th, Kentucky is 16th and Alabama is 17th. Mississippi State jumped into this week’s poll at 25th after a 5-0 start.

Texas is 15th, while Duke, who comes to Bud Walton Arena in nine days, is 9th.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire