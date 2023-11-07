Arkansas down to third- and fourth-stringers at tight end against Auburn

Arkansas had the players, but not the coach for most of the 2023 season. Then, Saturday against Florida, both came.

Now, with Auburn on slate, the fear is that the Razorbacks have the coach, but not the players as injuries stack.

Head coach Sam Pittman said tight end Ty Washington would almost certainly be out for the rest of the season because of a dislocated shoulder. Washington was already filling in for freshman Luke Hasz, whose first year of college football had made him a danger to opposing defenses just a few games in.

“We’re going to move Hunter Talley up (from the scout team),” Pittman said of his depth chart at tight end. “We’ve got some opportunities with Easter and Lassiter. I just think in this short period of time, Hunter Talley knows the offense better than the other fellas do.”

Easter is a four-star freshman from inside the Natural State and Arkansas hopes he develops like Hasz and will provide the Razorbacks a two-headed threat at the position in future years. Talley is a walk-on from Siloam Springs.

Most likely Talley won’t play against Auburn, considering Francis Sherman, Var’keeyes Gumms and Nathan Bax have been ahead of him on the hierarchy this season and have logged time already. But that trio also has limitations, something that shouldn’t be much of a surprise when a team is down to their third- and fourth-string options.

Still, Pittman said Talley will get the go against the Tigers and could surprise.

“He’s really looked good on the scout team, as well, so we’ll move up to be No. 4 there.”

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire