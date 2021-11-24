Arkansas dispatches Cincinnati to win Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday night

Entering Tuesday night’s game against Cincinnati, it was expected the Bearcats would provide Arkansas with its hardest challenge of the early season.

Expectations were correct.

Neither team led by more than six in the game and the teams exchanged the lead nine times in the second half. With Arkansas ahead by a point with 21.8 seconds left, Cincinnati was forced to foul after the Razorbacks collected two offensive rebounds on their possession, draining 50 seconds off the clock. Guard Chris Lykes canned both free throws to make it a three-point game and Cincinnati was called for a charge on its ensuing possession, sealing Arkansas’ 5-0 start, 73-67.

The No. 12 Razorbacks shot just 35% on the night and didn’t make their first 3-pointer until the second half, ultimately going 3 for 17 from deep. But offensive rebounding – Arkansas grabbed 18 of its own misses – led to 14 second-chance points and proved the edge.

Pittsburgh transfer Au’Diese Toney turned in his best game of the season, scoring a team-high 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Lykes and JD Notae joined him in double figures with 15 and 13 points, but combined to shoot just 7 of 29 from the field.

Au’Diese Toney put Arkansas ahead by a point, 66-65, on a putback with 2:52 left. David DeJulius, who finished with a game-high 24 points, put Cincinnati (4-1) back ahead with a pair of free throws on the Bearcats’ next possession. But after Arkansas missed on its next trip, DeJulius had his pocket picked by JD Notae and Toney, on the run, was fouled at the rim with 1:37 left and he made both free throws, leading to the final frantic minute-and-a-half.

The win gave Arkansas the tournament title at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. The Hogs return to Bud Walton Arena on Sunday to face Pennsylvania.