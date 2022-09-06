Arkansas Depth Chart vs. South Carolina
The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks put a great product on the field last Saturday, as they defeated then-No. 22 Cincinnati, 31-24 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Head coach Sam Pittman looks to put the same players on the field Saturday when the Razorbacks host South Carolina for the SEC opener.
However, there appear to be some questions heading into the game that may be answered as the week goes on.
In the Cincinnati game, defensive backs Myles Slusher and Jalen Catalon each left the game early due to injury. Pittman provided an update on those players Monday, by saying that there is no current update.
“We’re not ready really to figure out exactly Catalon’s situation,” Pittman said. “We haven’t, let’s say that I guess. Slusher is in the same boat there.”
While Pittman is not ready to say if Slusher will be out at the nickel slot, but says that he will prepare everyone neccessary in order to fill the empty spot.
“I told the staff we’ve got to be concerned with the ones that are going to be there for sure,” Pittman said. “The game of football, you may lose someone for a week, may lose someone for a season. … We’ll have to find out on those guys, but if they’re not able to play, we’ll be fine.”
For a look at how Arkansas will line up on Saturday, here’s this week’s depth chart:
Quarterback
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
QB1- KJ Jefferson
QB2- Malik Hornsby
Running Back
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
RB1- Raheim Sanders
RB2- AJ Green
Wide Receiver
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
WR1- Matt Landers
WR2- Warren Thompson
WR3- Jadon Haselwood
Tight End
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
TE1- Trey Knox
TE2- Nathan Bax
Offensive Line
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
LT- Luke Jones
LG- Brady Latham
C- Ricky Stromberg
RG- Beaux Limmer
RT- Dalton Wagner
Defensive Line
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
DE1- Jashaud Stewart
DE2- Zach Williams
DT1- Isaiah Nichols
DT2- Eric Gregory
Linebacker
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
LB1- Bumper Pool
LB2- Drew Sanders
Cornerback
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Nickel- Myles Slusher
CB1- Hudson Clark
CB2- Dwight McGlothern
Safety
AP Photo/Michael Woods
S1- Simeon Blair
S2- Jalen Catalon