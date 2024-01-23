Arkansas defensive end Jackson on 2024 ESPN early All-American team

With the 2023 college football season now in the rearview mirror, the first accolades for the 2024 have already begun.

ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low released his “Way-Too-Early All-America team,” which includes Arkansas rising-senior defensive end Landon Jackson on the second team.

The 6-foot-7, 281-pound Jackson, who transferred in from LSU prior to the 2022 season, had a breakout season for the Razorbacks in 2023. Starting all 12 games for the Hogs, he amassed 44 tackles, including 22 solo stops, and tallied a team-high 6½ sacks and 13½ tackles for a loss.

Jackson was named a first-team All-SEC selection by the league coaches and second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press.

He garnered SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors in October after turning in a career-high 3½ sacks and 11 tackles against Alabama, prompting high praise from Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

If was unknown if Jackson would enter the transfer portal or forego his senior season at Arkansas, until he announced on Dec. 6 that he would return for his final year.

Jackson was rated the No. 110 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports ranked, coming out of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove High School in 2021. His younger brother Lance Jackson, also a Razorback target, recently committed to play football at Texas.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire