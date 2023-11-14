Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams nominated for Broyles Award

The 2023 season has been filled with a lot of losing and disappointment for this Arkansas football team. However, there has been one bright spot for throughout most of this year – the defense.

In his first year as Razorbacks defensive coordinator, Travis Williams took the worst passing defense in the country and completely transformed it into a very formidable unit. Arkansas currently ranks 49th in the country in total defense (357.5 YPG) and 38th in passing defense (205.6 YPG). In fact, Williams’ defense has played well enough for the Hogs to win all but two games this season.

For those efforts, Williams was one of 57 assistant coaches nominated for the 2023 Broyles Award. The Broyles Award, named after longtime Arkansas football coach and athletic director Frank Broyles, is given to the nation’s best assistant coach each year.

The semifinalists and finalists will be announced at later dates, and the ceremony to announce the winner will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Statehouse Convention Center in downtown Little Rock.

