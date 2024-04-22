Arkansas defensive back Snaxx Johnson to enter transfer portal, per report

The Arkansas defense suffered a significant setback Monday when defensive back Snaxx Johnson entered the transfer portal.

A report from 247Sports stated Johnson’s entry a season after he started all 12 of the Razorbacks’ games at either cornerback or nickel. He was top of the Arkansas depth chart at nickel this spring, but Tennessee transfer Doneiko Slaughter started at the position for the team’s spring game.

Johnson and Slaughter were expected to join cornerback Jaylen Braxton and safety Jayden Johnson and defensive back Hudson Clark to provide the Hogs with one of the better secondaries in the SEC.

Arkansas finished 32nd in FBS last year against the pass, giving up just over 202 yards per game. Johnson finished the season with 29 tackles, including four for-loss, with five pass break-ups and an interception in his first year in Fayetteville after transferring from Baylor.

Johnson became the fifth Arkansas player to enter the portal since it re-opened earlier in April. Quarterback Jacolby Criswell, running back Isaiah Augustave, offensive lineman Paris Patterson and punter Max Flethcer had all previously entered for transfer.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire